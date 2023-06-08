Boil water advisory issued for some Lake Waccamaw residents following water main leak

LAKE WACCAMAW, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Lake Waccamaw announced on Thursday, June 8, that a water main leak has caused low pressure and outages for consumers of the Lake Waccamaw Water System.

According to the announcement, the affected water main is located near the NC Wildlife Boat Ramp at 2404 Canal Cove Road.

“Periods of low or no pressure in the distribution system increases the potential for back siphonage and introduction of bacteria into the water system,” the town states in its announcement.

As a result of this leak, a boil water advisory has been issued for residents from 2404 Canal Cove Road to the end of Waccamaw Shores Road. The Wooded Acre Subdivision is also included.

“The Division of Water Resources advised that when water is restored consumers boil all water used for human consumption (including drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation) or use bottled water,” the town adds. “Vigorous boiling for one minute should kill any disease-causing organisms that may be present in the water.”

Authorities in Lake Waccamaw urge residents to conserve water where possible.

