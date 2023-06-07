WPD: Assistant Chief Oyler to retire; Hargrove named Deputy Chief

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Assistant Chief David Oyler will retire in August, the Wilmington Police Department announced Wednesday.

The WPD also announced that former captain Kelvin Hargrove has been named the next Deputy Chief.

“Hargrove has nearly 30 years of experience at the PD and has made significant contributions to the community throughout the past three decades serving on patrol, SWAT, Vice and Narcotics Unit, and the Criminal Investigation Division, among other roles,” a news release states. “He most recently served as WPD’s PAL coordinator and has spent countless hours mentoring our city’s youth through basketball.”

Among his responsibilities with the new role will be supervising professional standards, planning, public information, and community engagement.

Oyler has served with the WPD since 1993 and was promoted to Assistant Chief in 2018.

“During his tenure, he has worked in the Criminal Investigation Division, Patrol, ATF Task Force, Vice and Narcotics Unit, and Special Operations,” the news release states. “He has assisted with various key initiatives and has helped lead the SABLE program to aid in the apprehension of numerous criminals and the rescue of countless victims.”

