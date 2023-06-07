Wilmington City Council approves housing assessment program, mixed-use development, first vote on city budget

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington City Council approved implementing a new housing assessment program, a rezoning for a mixed-use development and the first reading of the city budget at its meeting on Tuesday, June 6.

One ordinance will use a $1.5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development with a $385,868 local match to implement a Healthy Homes Program. This would add three positions to the city staff: a HH program coordinator, a program assistant, and a technician. It also supports the lease of two vehicles and computers, according to the city’s meeting agenda.

Healthy Homes will assess homes for physical hazards like unsound stairs, biological hazards like pests and sewage leaks, and chemical hazards like fire risks from improper chemical storage. An average of $10,000 per housing unit would be used to mitigate the issues identified by the assessment.

Landlords that receive assistance through the program would be required to agree to rent units based on the HOME Fair Market Rents as annually reported by HUD. For fiscal year 2023, this would mean renting at $1,108 at most for a one-bedroom housing unit.

The program will be supported by HUD funding for 42 months.

The mixed-use development approved will be on 1.4 acres at 719 S. 3rd St. and 716, 720, and 724 S. 4th St. The proposal would rezone the site from Urban Mixed-use and Medium-high-density mixed residential to Urban Mixed-use (Conditional District).

With that rezoning, developers want to build 115 residential units, 873 square feet of commercial space, and 108 structured parking spaces.

The proposal was conditionally approved 6-0 by the planning commission but with some conditions. These include a requirement for final approval by the Technical Review Committee, that the approval shall be void if the development breaks rules, and that the development complies with what was shown to council members.

Council also voted on the first reading to adopt the FY24 city budget, which will take effect on July 1. With the new $351 million budget, the tax rate would be unchanged.

The budget includes the following:

$2.2 million to continue supporting and growing affordable housing programs, including the Homeownership Opportunity Program, a new program under the Healthy Homes umbrella, and gap financing for eligible developments that provide affordable housing opportunities.

$16.2 million for street and sidewalk preservation and maintenance projects, including $8 million for the Street Rehabilitation program. This would be a 33% increase, or $2 million, in funding to support an additional 8-10 lane miles of rehabilitated pavement next year.

Slight more than $2 million to the city’s continued commitment to local non-profits, human service agencies, civic partnerships, public cultural events, and economic development partnerships.

25 percent of the city’s general fund will be maintained to allow the city to respond quickly and effectively to ‘disaster recovery needs following storm events, while also contributing to the city’s top credit ratings.’

The budget would allow the city to allocate funding to purchase a 12.5-acre campus in northern downtown, including a 1000+ parking deck to add parking capacity by Riverfront Park and Live Oak Bank Pavilion, and a large office building which could be repurposed to consolidate many city operations under one roof. Council will attempt to close on the property in mid-July.

The property tax rate will stay at 39.5 cents per $100 valuation. Some fee increases are included to offset increased expenses, including a $2 increase in greens fees for the municipal golf course, a 1% increase for stormwater service, and an average increase of $2.18 per month for residential recycling and trash service.

A second vote to adopt the budget will occur at the council meeting on June 20.

You can find the full city council agenda on the city’s website.

