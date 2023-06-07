WECT holding weather radio programming event in Southport

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The WECT First Alert Weather Team will be in Southport on Wednesday, June 7, to program your Midland Weather Radio for your location and answer questions.

The event will be held from 4-6 p.m. at the Southport ACE Hardware, located at 8848 River Road SE.

A limited number of weather radios will be available for purchase on site.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.