WECT holding weather radio programming event in Southport

Weather radio event
Weather radio event(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:43 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The WECT First Alert Weather Team will be in Southport on Wednesday, June 7, to program your Midland Weather Radio for your location and answer questions.

The event will be held from 4-6 p.m. at the Southport ACE Hardware, located at 8848 River Road SE.

A limited number of weather radios will be available for purchase on site.

