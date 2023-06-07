Two Wilmington residents killed in Virginia plane crash

COLONIAL BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Two Wilmington residents were killed in a Wednesday morning plane crash at Colonial Beach in Virginia.

“At 10:28 a.m. this morning, (June 7), Virginia State Police responded to a plane crash in the area of 687 Layton Landing Rd. in Colonial Beach, Va. A Vans R6 model single-engine plane had crashed in a cornfield near a driveway, then, caught fire,” Virginia State Police said in an announcement.

Logan Edward Woodworth, the 28-year-old pilot, and Bruce Edward Woodworth, his 57-year-old passenger, were confirmed dead on the scene, according to officials. Police say they were both former residents of the Northern Neck.

VSP says nobody on the ground was injured, and that the FAA and NTSB will be investigating the crash.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.