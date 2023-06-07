Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Two families displaced after apartment fire in Wilmington

Crews respond to an apartment fire at Wickslow Drive in Wilmington, North Carolina, on June 7,...
Crews respond to an apartment fire at Wickslow Drive in Wilmington, North Carolina, on June 7, 2023(Wilmington NC Fire Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington firefighters responded to an apartment building fire early Wednesday morning, June 7.

Per the Wilmington Fire Department, crews were called to a working structure fire at Wickslow Drive.

The WFD says that crews rescued a cat, and that all occupants had escaped the fire without injury.

The Red Cross assisted the two families displaced by the fire.

“Thanks to the quick stop, the crews prevented the fire from spreading to other units. Great work, B Shift!” the WFD wrote in a Facebook post.

Crews respond to an apartment fire at Wickslow Drive in Wilmington, North Carolina, on June 7,...
Crews respond to an apartment fire at Wickslow Drive in Wilmington, North Carolina, on June 7, 2023(Wilmington NC Fire Department)
Crews respond to an apartment fire at Wickslow Drive in Wilmington, North Carolina, on June 7,...
Crews respond to an apartment fire at Wickslow Drive in Wilmington, North Carolina, on June 7, 2023(Wilmington NC Fire Department)

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’
Apartments near the 500 block of Plum Nearly Lane in Wilmington
Man hospitalized after shooting in Wilmington; police investigating
Akhir As-sabur Dupree Jefferson
Police say officers seized 38 grams of crack, 116 bindles of fentanyl during traffic stop
Kristina Colsch
Wilmington police locate runaway juvenile
Seven years after he was exonerated, Johnny Small discusses life before, during and after prison
EXCLUSIVE: ‘I swear on my life I didn’t do it’: Man exonerated after 28 years in prison for murder speaks for first time

Latest News

Tim Lowe has been selected to serve as county engineer for New Hanover County starting June 13,...
New Hanover County chooses new county engineer
Tech Talk: Identify theft, scam prevention methods and what to do if you become the victim
Weather radio event
WECT holding weather radio programming event in Southport
NC Education Lottery Platinum tickets
Bladen Co. woman wins $100,000 prize on scratch-off ticket