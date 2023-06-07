Two families displaced after apartment fire in Wilmington
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington firefighters responded to an apartment building fire early Wednesday morning, June 7.
Per the Wilmington Fire Department, crews were called to a working structure fire at Wickslow Drive.
The WFD says that crews rescued a cat, and that all occupants had escaped the fire without injury.
The Red Cross assisted the two families displaced by the fire.
“Thanks to the quick stop, the crews prevented the fire from spreading to other units. Great work, B Shift!” the WFD wrote in a Facebook post.
