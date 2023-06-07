Senior Connect
Trillium Health to donate more than $1 million in aid to foster families

(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Two providers serving foster families in Southeastern North Carolina will receive part of Trillium Health Resources’ delivery of $1,056,151 as part of their Family Solutions Program.

Trillium Health announced the funding to recruit and train foster care families in December of 2022 to North Carolina Licensed Child Placement agencies. The money will cover the costs of local staff positions and tools needed to support children in the foster parents’ homes.

Additional staff will then recruit and develop new families to provide supportive homes for these children.

The providers and counties include:

  • Easterseals UCP: $450,000 to serve Beaufort, Carteret, Craven, Jones, Onslow, Pender, Pitt, and New Hanover counties.
  • The Boys and Girls Home of North Carolina: $89,151 for Columbus, Bladen, Brunswick counties.
  • Children’s Home Society: $ 280,000 to serve Gates, Bertie, Chowan, Perquimans, Pasquotank, Currituck, and Camden counties.
  • Omni Visions: $237,000 to serve Pamlico, Martin, Nash, Hertford, Northampton, Washington, Halifax, Dare, Tyrell, and Hyde counties

