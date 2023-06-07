Trial underway for man charged in 2019 fatal hit and run on Carolina Beach Road

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The trial continues on Wednesday, June 7, for Wilmington-resident Richard Sean Lesink in connection to a fatal hit and run in 2019.

Lesink was arrested by N.C. State Highway Patrol on July 27, 2019, for his supposed part in a fatal collision that claimed the life of Sheila Faircloth, who was riding her bike at the time on Carolina Beach Road.

She died at the scene, and SHP claimed at the time that Lesink fled the scene after the collision.

He was charged with felony hit and run, driving while license suspended and operating a vehicle with a revoked registration for an insurance violation.

