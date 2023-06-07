Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Trial underway for man charged in 2019 fatal hit and run on Carolina Beach Road

Richard Sean Lesink
Richard Sean Lesink(New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The trial continues on Wednesday, June 7, for Wilmington-resident Richard Sean Lesink in connection to a fatal hit and run in 2019.

Lesink was arrested by N.C. State Highway Patrol on July 27, 2019, for his supposed part in a fatal collision that claimed the life of Sheila Faircloth, who was riding her bike at the time on Carolina Beach Road.

She died at the scene, and SHP claimed at the time that Lesink fled the scene after the collision.

He was charged with felony hit and run, driving while license suspended and operating a vehicle with a revoked registration for an insurance violation.

You can read our previous coverage below:

Wilmington man arrested in fatal hit and run
Richard Sean Lesink
'He took an angel out of this world’: hit-and-run victim’s son talks about crash
Benjamin Faircloth talks about his late mother Sheila, who was killed in a hit-and-run Saturday...

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’
Apartments near the 500 block of Plum Nearly Lane in Wilmington
Man hospitalized after shooting in Wilmington; police investigating
Akhir As-sabur Dupree Jefferson
Police say officers seized 38 grams of crack, 116 bindles of fentanyl during traffic stop
Kristina Colsch
Wilmington police locate runaway juvenile
Seven years after he was exonerated, Johnny Small discusses life before, during and after prison
EXCLUSIVE: ‘I swear on my life I didn’t do it’: Man exonerated after 28 years in prison for murder speaks for first time

Latest News

NCDHHS to host ‘Cafecito and Tele-Town Hall’ with a focus on men’s heath, LGBTQ+ community
The Pender Humane Society's For Our Furry Friends Thrift Store in Pender County
Pender County Humane Society to hold grand re-opening for thrift store
Donald Zane Russ
Man arrested in Columbus Co. after allegedly assaulting, trying to steal gun from detective
Tim Lowe has been selected to serve as county engineer for New Hanover County starting June 13,...
New Hanover County chooses new county engineer