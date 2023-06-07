Traffic delays expected in Brunswick Co. as graduation ceremonies commence

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office announced that traffic delays are to be expected in areas of the county on Wednesday, June 7, and Thursday, June 8, as schools host graduation ceremonies.

“Expect traffic delays in the area of West Brunswick High School on HWY 130 this morning due to graduation ceremony. The ceremony begins at 9am,” states the sheriff’s office. “There will be additional delays tomorrow morning in the area of North Brunswick High School on Old Fayetteville Road as they hold their graduation ceremony. It also begins at 9am. Be safe and congratulations to all the graduates!”

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.