Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Report: Man punched 1-year-old in face while mom pushed him in stroller

Police said the child was taken to Levine Children’s Hospital where he was treated and released.
By WBTV Web Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 12:14 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - Authorities in North Carolina say a man mumbling to himself punched a 1-year-old boy in the face “without warning or justification,” as his mother was pushing him in a stroller.

A Mecklenburg County arrest report obtained Tuesday by WBTV provides details into the alleged assault that happened just after 11:40 a.m. Sunday in Charlotte’s South End neighborhood.

According to the report, the child’s mother was crossing Summit Avenue when the suspect, later identified as 26-year-old Rico Limon Williams, walked by mumbling to himself.

“The witness stated that without warning or justification that the defendant punched her 1-year-old son in the face, who she was pushing in a stroller,” the report stated.

According to arrest records, the boy had a swollen and bruised right eye, a cut on the inside of his upper lip and a swollen right cheek. Police say he was taken to the hospital, where he was treated and released.

The boy’s mother said she didn’t know the suspect.

Williams was taken into custody with the help of bystanders and witnesses. He was charged with assault on a child under 12.

In his first court appearance Monday, Williams’ bond was increased to $125,000, and he was given a next court date of Aug. 10.

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’
Apartments near the 500 block of Plum Nearly Lane in Wilmington
Man hospitalized after shooting in Wilmington; police investigating
Akhir As-sabur Dupree Jefferson
Police say officers seized 38 grams of crack, 116 bindles of fentanyl during traffic stop
Kristina Colsch
Wilmington police locate runaway juvenile
Seven years after he was exonerated, Johnny Small discusses life before, during and after prison
EXCLUSIVE: ‘I swear on my life I didn’t do it’: Man exonerated after 28 years in prison for murder speaks for first time

Latest News

If the bill passes, Gov. Cooper has been very open about his willingness to sign the bill into...
Bill to legalize sports wagering headed to NC House floor for final approval on Wednesday
Former President Donald Trump visits with campaign volunteers at the Grimes Community Complex...
Florida grand jury involved in Trump documents probe by Justice Dept., AP source says
The shooting happened after Huguenot High School's graduation ceremony as people were leaving...
2 killed, 5 injured in shooting near Virginia theater holding graduation celebration
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference to sign several bills related to...
Florida official says migrants flown to California went willingly, refutes claims of coercion