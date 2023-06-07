Senior Connect
Plastic Ocean project screening short film ‘356′ for World Oceans Day

356 film screening
356 film screening(Plastic Ocean Project)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 10:28 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington-based environmental nonprofit Plastic Ocean Project is hosting a pre-release screening of their documentary short film ‘356′ on June 8 at 6 p.m.

The screening will take place at 320 Castle Street LIV CBD after their Open Mic Night in honor of World Oceans Day. The actual screening will begin at 8:30 p.m. and will be immediately followed by a Q&A session with the filmmakers.

The film ‘356′ focuses on the endangered North Atlantic Right whales and how their future is tied to our own. It has been accepted by six film festivals in the county and two international, including LA’s Awareness Film Festival and Portugal’s Vila Real Film Fest.

POP was inspired to create the film during their production of ‘If the Ocean Could Talk-A Voice for the North Atlantic’ and was developed in response to the death of a young whale that had brought the North Atlantic Right whale population up to 356 in 2020.

“There has never been a more important time to highlight this issue. “356″ explores the impact that whales have on climate change, the problems they face, and how our future is linked to theirs,” POP’s director Bonnie Monteleone said.

