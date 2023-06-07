Pender EMS and Fire partners with CFCC for new apprenticeship program

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Pender EMS and Fire is working with Cape Fear Community College to launch a new apprenticeship at the school this summer.

The Advanced EMT Apprenticeship program lets certified EMTs apply, letting them attend classes and get certified while being paid as an employee, according to Pender EMS and Fire.

“AEMT apprentices will be compensated at a full-time rate throughout the 10-week program. The cost of tuition, fees, uniforms, equipment, and course materials are also included in the program,” a Pender EMS and Fire news release states.

Officials say that these staff will be placed to work as functioning advanced EMTs in Pender County after the class’ conclusion.

“As staffing shortages have had a major impact on Emergency services throughout the United States, EMS agencies are looking for ways to recruit new staff. Pender EMS and Fire’s vision for the future of EMS is to revolutionize emergency medical response and enhance patient care. The apprenticeship program is step one. The goal is to fill vacant positions and keep ambulances on the roads with the new class,” the release continues.

People looking to fill one of the 10 positions in the apprenticeship can apply online.

“We want to engage an EMT with the base knowledge, potential, and a willingness to serve the public, to train them from the ground up to work on the ambulances in Pender County. We are excited at this opportunity to take people that have good service in their bones, a passion for EMS, and put them on the streets,” EMS Captain Donny Brown said in the announcement.

