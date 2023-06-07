Pender County seeking input on Bicycle and Pedestrian Plan

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Bicycle and Pedestrian Plan is being conducted in Pender County with WMPO to identify existing challenges to bicycling and walking, and the public is being invited to provide comments.

The plan’s goal is to create a network for bicycles and pedestrians and lay out the specific policy, program, and infrastructure recommendations.

The study team collected input from a Steering Committee as well as vital information from the public and stakeholders, to draft recommendations on safety, improve access to US 17 and make better connections to schools, parks, shopping, and medical offices.

The draft recommendations, including research on existing conditions, assessment of the network and near and long-term recommendations, can be found on the plan’s website here.

Comments on the plan will be accepted until June 23 by email, leaving a voice message at 910-341-3234, or mailing them at WMPO’s building at 305 Chestnut Street, 4th Floor in Wilmington, NC 28401.

