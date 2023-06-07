Pender County Humane Society to hold grand re-opening for thrift store

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Humane Society has announced that the For Our Furry Friends Thrift Store will hold its grand re-opening celebration on Saturday, June 24.

The reopening is celebrating the completion of renovations that caused the store to close on May 26.

Starting at 11 a.m., Pastor Edgar Salazar will give a blessing to open the event. There will also be a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a dedication of the store to Judy Holly Sidbury. Judy Sidbury is the late wife of PCHS benefactor Al Sidbury.

The society says that refreshments will be available, and that the store will have sales and a raffle for $50 gift certificates.

The store is located at 100 N. Hwy 117 in Burgaw and will be open Wednesday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.