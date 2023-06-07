Senior Connect
One lane of U.S. 17 N closed for repair work near Supply

Image depicting traffic cones(MGN Online)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that one lane for a portion of U.S. 17 N will be closed Wednesday, June 7, through Friday, June 16, for repair work.

According to the announcement, NCDOT crews will be repairing joints on the bridge that crosses the Royal Oak River near Supply.

“Use caution and slow down for crews working,” the NCDOT states.

