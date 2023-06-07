One lane of U.S. 17 N closed for repair work near Supply

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that one lane for a portion of U.S. 17 N will be closed Wednesday, June 7, through Friday, June 16, for repair work.

According to the announcement, NCDOT crews will be repairing joints on the bridge that crosses the Royal Oak River near Supply.

“Use caution and slow down for crews working,” the NCDOT states.

❌ Lane closure on U.S. 17 N across Royal Oak River in #Supply #BrunswickCounty

🚧 1 of 2 lanes closed June 7 - June 16 between 9a-4p

👷 #NCDOT repairing bridge joints

🚗Use caution and slow down for crews working❗ ❗ pic.twitter.com/Uwqn5NK80f — NCDOT Southern Coast (@NCDOT_Scoast) June 7, 2023

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.