New Hanover County chooses new county engineer

Tim Lowe has been selected to serve as county engineer for New Hanover County starting June 13,...
Tim Lowe has been selected to serve as county engineer for New Hanover County starting June 13, 2023(New Hanover County)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - On Wednesday, June 7, New Hanover County announced that Tim Lowe will take over as county engineer after the retirement of Jim Iannucci.

Lowe is currently the chief project engineer for Stormwater Services and will take over in his role on Tuesday, June 13.

He will lead the Engineering Department, which provides engineering, shore protection, stormwater, sediment and erosion control and project management services.

“Over the last several years, Tim has been a valuable asset for our Stormwater Services team and has helped build this new program to address drainage issues and reduce flood risks in the unincorporated areas of the county,” said County Manager Chris Coudriet in a county announcement.

Per NHC, Lowe began as a senior project engineer with the Wilmington Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization in 2016 and started with the county in 2017. He was a private sector engineer for two years before coming back to the county to work as chief project engineer. He has earned a degree in civil engineering from Purdue University and has worked in the field for almost 20 years.

“During his time with New Hanover County, Lowe spearheaded efforts to manage grant funding that was used to clear hurricane debris from approximately 60 miles of creeks throughout the county. Since 2020, he has overseen the creation and day-to-day operations of the Stormwater Services team staff and equipment, assisted in budget decisions regarding projects and helped set the strategy for the program, ensuring a data-focused approach for the greatest impact in the community,” a NHC announcement states.

