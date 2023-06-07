NCDHHS to host ‘Cafecito and Tele-Town Hall’ with a focus on men’s heath, LGBTQ+ community

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced that it will host its “Cafecito and Spanish-language tele-town hall” from 6 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 8.

According to the NCDHHS release, the event will cover “the importance of talking about health for men and the LGBTQ+ community and provide resources and guidance to support health and well-being.”

“Around one in five men do not discuss their health with anyone, and more than half of men do not have regular health check-ups or screenings,” states the NCDHHS announcement. “Hispanic adults — men in particular — are also less likely than others to have seen a health care professional within the past year.

“There are several diseases that disproportionately impact Hispanic men, and routine health visits are essential to diagnose and manage these conditions. Hispanic men are more likely than any other group to be diagnosed with diabetes and are also more likely to have uncontrolled blood pressure. Additionally, one in three Hispanic men will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime. The risks of COVID-19-related and other respiratory virus-related complications are greater among people who have conditions like high blood pressure and diabetes. Regular check-ups and screenings can be lifesaving.”

The event will feature:

Yazmin Garcia Rico, director of Latinx and Hispanic Policy and Strategy at NCDHHS

Dr. Crister Brady, family physician at Prospect Hill Community Health Center

Orlando Martinez, LGBTQ+ community specialist at El Centro Hispano

The Cafecito will be available on the NCDHHS Facebook, Twitter and YouTube accounts, where participants will be able to submit questions. The tele-town hall will be available by dialing (855) 756-7520 and entering the extension number 94353. Participants will also be able to ask questions during the town hall.

Topics to be covered include:

Importance of routine health visits, vaccines and preventative care

How to find support for physical and mental health in the community

Ways to uplift health for men and the LGBTQ+ community

Resources to increase access to health services and eliminate disparities

“People who are LGBTQ+ also face challenges in getting quality health care. More than one in three Hispanic LGBTQ+ people say they have had a negative experience with a health care provider in the past year, and more than one in 10 say their provider would not treat them because they are LGBTQ+,” the NCDHHS adds. “Resources are available across North Carolina to support and connect Hispanic, Latin and LGBTQ+ communities with local health care providers, education and support as part of ongoing efforts to reduce health disparities.”

For more information, please visit the NCDHHS website.

