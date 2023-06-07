Senior Connect
N.C. DEQ shares update on efforts to address PFAS

The Cape Fear River
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality shared its latest efforts to address per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in the state on Wednesday, June 7; one year since the NCDEQ Action Strategy for PFAS was announced.

In June, the DEQ is launching a pilot program to support people in the state with PFAS contamination in private drinking water wells under the Bernard Allen Emergency Drinking Water fund.

“Funding for treatment systems will be provided to eligible residents with PFAS contamination that equals or exceeds health advisory levels, on a scale based on household income. The program is meant to address PFAS contamination when there is no designated responsible party that provides alternate drinking water,” states an announcement from the DEQ.

The department says its efforts to assess PFAS levels continue, and that it is currently sampling 655 small systems, including schools and daycares, to provide more comprehensive data.

“DEQ’s regulatory divisions are requiring PFAS information from new facilities and industries; adding permit conditions as appropriate to address PFAS air emissions or wastewater discharges to require disclosure of data and additional monitoring; and requiring all solid waste sanitary landfills to include PFAS analyses of all regular groundwater, surface water, and leachate samples (March 13, 2023 letter),” the announcement continues.

Other efforts include remediation of sites with known PFAS contamination, proposed regulatory standards for PFAS and a fellowship to strengthen the partnership between regulators and academic experts.

You can learn more on the NCDEQ website.

