NC Board of Transportation approves State Transportation Improvement Program for next decade

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The NC Board of Transportation has adopted the State Transportation Improvement Program for 2024 to 2033 during its board meeting on Tuesday, officially refreshing its guide on how and when future transportation projects will be funded.

2023 marks the 50th year of the STIP in the state, with the 2024-2033 STIP comprised of more than 2,300 projects in all six modes of transportation and is projected to cost around $35 billion.

Local planning organizations are expected to approve their parts of the plan in the summer, as well as the Federal Highway Administration by September.

The NCDOT typically updates the STIP every two years, but the 2024-2033 STIP was reportedly created under unusual circumstances due to rising material and labor costs impacting the department’s new projects.

“The Department uses a transparent, data-driven process for prioritizing projects as required by the Strategic Transportation Investments law of 2013. Typically, there is a round of project prioritization in which projects are scored and ranked at the statewide, regional and division levels, based on approved criteria such as safety, congestion, benefit-cost and local priorities,” NCDOT writes in a press release.

Projects from previous rounds of prioritization that were included in the 2020-2029 STIP were used to develop a plan to help align financial expectations until 2023.

NCDOT staff have outlined the plan in a spreadsheet and are currently developing an interactive map-based application for easier use.

To learn more about the STIP and view the latest edition, visit here.

