Man sentenced in New Hanover County to life in prison for sex offense denied parole

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Rodney Canty, a man sentenced to life in prison in New Hanover Superior Court in 1987, was denied parole on June 7.

Per N.C. Post Release Supervision and Parole Commission, Canty was sentenced for a first-degree sexual offense.

“The state’s current sentencing law, Structured Sentencing, eliminates parole for crimes committed on or after Oct. 1, 1994. However, the Commission has the responsibility of paroling offenders who were sentenced under previous sentencing guidelines. If you have questions concerning this matter, please feel free to contact the Commission at (919) 716–3010,” the Commission states in an announcement.

