Man charged with fleeing arrest and possession of meth in Bladen County

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged Robert Butler Jr., with flee to elude arrest, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia on May 18.

According to the BCSO, a sergeant on stationary patrol in the Tar Heel area spotted Butler driving with a revoked license and attempted to perform a vehicle stop. The BCSO says that Butler then drove away quickly, passed a stopped school bus and was driving carelessly.

Butler’s vehicle stalled, and he was taken into custody without incident according to the sheriff’s office.

“It was discovered that Robert had an active Order For Arrest. Robert received additional charges for Felony/Flee Elude Arrest, Possess Methamphetamine and Possess Drug Paraphernalia,” a BCSO announcement from June 7 states.

He is being held at the county jail under a $100,000 secure bond.

