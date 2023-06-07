Man arrested in Columbus Co. after allegedly assaulting, trying to steal gun from detective

TABOR CITY, N.C. (WECT) - A man was arrested in Columbus County following a vehicle stop that reportedly included the man assaulting and attempting to steal the gun of a detective, according to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office.

Per the report provided by the sheriff’s office, a detective attempted to conduct a vehicle stop and arrest 34-year-old Donald Zane Russ for outstanding warrants on Monday, June 5.

The report says that Russ refused to follow the orders to exit the vehicle. It then says that Russ assaulted the detective in an attempt to steal a 9mm Glock from them.

The detective reportedly received lacerations to their right arm during the incident.

Drug paraphernalia and half an ounce of marijuana were allegedly found in Russ’ possession.

As of this time, Russ has been charged with:

Assault inflicting serious injury on a law enforcement, probation, or parole officer

Maintain vehicle/dwelling place controlled substance

Attempted common law robbery

Resisting public officer

Possess marijuana up to half ounce

Possess drug paraphernalia

Russ received a $200,000 secured bond for those charges and $2,500 and $10,000 secured bonds for two counts of failure to appear on misdemeanor.

