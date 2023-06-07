Senior Connect
Lumbee Film Festival to feature alligator wrestling documentary

A photo from Tough Skin, a documentary by director Montana Cypress
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PEMBROKE, N.C. (WECT) - The fifth annual Lumbee Film Festival is set for July 6 to 8 in Pembroke with 13 films by Indigenous filmmakers.

“Indigenous cinema is on the rise and we’re excited to create a space to celebrate the rich creativity and diversity of Native films,” said Chad Locklear, Lumbee Film Festival communications director. “Lumbee Homecoming is always an exciting time to get together and reunite with friends and family. We hope attendees will take a break from the heat and join us in this celebration. It’ll be a fun and educational experience for all ages.”

On Thursday, July 6, the University of North Carolina at Pembroke campus will host an original shorts block at 7:30 p.m. Featured films include the narrative drama Can Archaeology Repair its Past with Indigenous America? directed by Victoria Sutton.

The next night, the documentary short Mary Two Axe-Earley: I am Indian Again will screen at 7:30 p.m. along with Justin Deegan’s documentary Faces from the Interior.

“In Mary Two Axe- Earley: I am Indian Again, Kahnawake-based filmmaker Courtney Montour highlights a legendary woman who led the fight to restore Indian status to thousands of First Nations women and children. In the evening’s full-length feature, Faces From the Interior: The Director’s Cut, Justin Deegan explores the impact of artist Karl Bodmer on the direct descendants of the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nations,” states an announcement from the festival.

Then on Saturday, the alligator wrestling documentary Tough Skin will screen at 7:30 p.m. Directed by Lumbee Film Fest alum Montana Cypress, the festival says that Tough Skin looks into the world of alligator wrestling from the perspective of Florida’s Indian tribes.

Cypress will attend the screening and take part in a Q&A afterward.

You can learn more on the festival’s website; all events are free to attend and will be at the James A. Thomas Hall on the UNC Pembroke campus.

A flyer for the fifth annual Lumbee Film Festival
A flyer for the fifth annual Lumbee Film Festival(Lumbee Film Festival)

