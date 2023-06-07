Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: temps a bit cooler, unsettled at times

Your First Alert Forecast from Wed. morning, June 7, 2023...
By Claire Fry
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with increasing shower and storm chances tonight as a cold front approaches the area. The chance for showers or gusty storms is 50% through early morning before becoming more isolated at 30 to 40% in the afternoon.

Temperatures pushed 90 across the Cape Fear Wednesday; a northerly component to the wind will help author a cooler First Alert Forecast for Thursday with highs likely rolling back to the upper 70s and lower 80s. Rebounding temperatures back in the low to middle 80s are expected for Friday and for the weekend.

Thankfully, the Carolinas have no definable tropical storm threats through the period.

Your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App!

