First Alert Forecast: temperatures to switch, chance of storms in the mix

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with a warm, muggy Wednesday across the Cape Fear Region with afternoon high temperatures in the 80s to around 90 under hazy, smoky skies. The risk for rip currents is moderate and the chance for a pop-up shower or stray gusty storm is 20 to 30%.

A northerly component to the wind will help author a cooler First Alert Forecast for Thursday with highs likely rolling back to the upper 70s and lower 80s. Clouds may be extensive at times Thursday and, from them, the chance for a passing shower or rogue rumble of thunder is 30 to 40%.

Thankfully, the Carolinas have no definable tropical storm threats through the period.

Your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

