Doctors, pharmacists seeing more patients struggling to afford prescription medications

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A new study from the American Medical Association shows about 20% of patients are trying to stretch their medications and make them last longer because of cost.

“You may be doing yourself more harm than good. So, cutting your meds in half taking a lower dose. taking your meds every other day a couple times a week, you’re not getting that full dose that the doctor prescribed for you,” Dr. Joshua Jones, with Novant Health, said.

Dr. Jones says between patients he serves in the primary care clinic and hospital, he sees one or two people a week in that scenario, and many times, it’s once their condition or illness has worsened.

“From a primary care standpoint, trying to figure out okay, how do we best treat this patient with meds that they can afford? From the hospital standpoint, we kind of see it with patients who unfortunately, may present in the emergency room, or unfortunately, might get admitted because of worsening of their chronic diseases,” Dr. Jones said.

He says if you ever find yourself stuck in a situation like this, there are a few things you can do.

“We can look for medications, potentially generic meds that we know from history of prescribing are usually covered by insurance,” Dr. Jones said. “Call the insurance company, from a healthcare provider standpoint and a patient standpoint, that is a pretty sure-fire way to find out what medication is not only covered, but preferred on your insurance plan, whether it’s commercial insurance, Medicare and Medicaid, or TRICARE.”

And Jones says if you notice the high price once you’re already at the pharmacy, don’t be afraid to ask the pharmacist if they know of any cheaper options.

Sometimes manufacturers offer coupons for things like insulin, but keep in mind those only work with commercial insurance.

“Another thing to keep in mind when you go to the pharmacy, and you pick up a medication, or you go to the counter, pick up a medication, if the cost is high, really good opportunity to take a second ask the pharmacy technician or the pharmacist to see if they can give you any more background information. Because sometimes we do see high-cost meds at the beginning of the year, if you have a deductible. And that may not be the case, you know, for the remainder of the year. So, maybe putting that high cost into perspective, like is this a one-time high cost that maybe I can handle? But we’ll have to do every month? Or is it something that’s going to be you know, consistent every month, and having that [information] might help you make a better decision on deciding if we need to change medications? Or if it’s something that might be doable? Obviously, not ideal, but potentially doable.”

Jones also added that it’s a good idea to shop around at different pharmacies to find the best option for you.

“We hope that you tell your doctor if your back hurts, or if you’re having leg pain. Similarly, [it’s] great to tell them if you’re kind of going through any financial issues, you know, in your life outside of necessarily medicine because it does kind of impact everything. And that gives your doctor an opportunity to really tailor your medications,” Dr. Jones said. “It hurts a little bit from a healthcare standpoint, because we know that like these medications are needed to help prevent hospital admissions right to prevent worsening of their chronic diseases. But it kind of handcuffs you to what you can do to help these patients because some of these newer drugs are very good. You know, they have a lot of good benefits, but they can’t help the patient if they can’t afford it. So, we really have to kind of dig down and use some different resources.”

Jones says he’s been seeing this happen more often with patients 65 and older, but there have also been cases with younger patients too.

He also said this serves as a good reminder to regularly check your medicine cabinet, so you don’t take any expired medications.

Dr. Jones says it’s important to not throw old medications or prescriptions in the trash at your home. If you do have old, expired meds, there are drop boxes around the community, including at the hopsital, to properly dispose of those.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.