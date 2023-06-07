Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Charlotte FC to open upper stadium bowl when Inter Miami, Messi visit in October

Soccer legend Lionel Messi is reportedly set to join Inter Miami FC.
Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring from the penalty spot the opening goal during...
Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring from the penalty spot the opening goal during the World Cup semifinal soccer match between Argentina and Croatia at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022.(AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - In anticipation of hosting one of the greatest soccer players of all-time, Charlotte FC has announced it will open the upper bowl of Bank of America Stadium when the club faces off with Lionel Messi and Inter Miami FC later this year.

Messi, who is widely regarded as one of the best players in the history of the sport, is reportedly set to join Inter Miami FC, a MLS team, after departing from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) this week.

Charlotte FC will host Inter Miami in the final match of the season on Oct. 21.

According to a Charlotte FC spokesperson, the club had previously considered opening the upper bowl for ‘Fan Appreciation Day,’ but made the decision early after news of the Messi reports.

Tickets for the match are on sale now and can be purchased here.

Related: Lionel Messi says he’s joining Major League Soccer’s Inter Miami after exit from Paris Saint-Germain

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Akhir As-sabur Dupree Jefferson
Police say officers seized 38 grams of crack, 116 bindles of fentanyl during traffic stop
Father and son from Wilmington killed in Virginia plane crash
Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’
NC Education Lottery Platinum tickets
Bladen Co. woman wins $100,000 prize on scratch-off ticket
Donald Zane Russ
Man arrested in Columbus Co. after allegedly assaulting, trying to steal gun from detective

Latest News

If the bill passes, Gov. Cooper has been very open about his willingness to sign the bill into...
Bill to legalize sports wagering headed to NC House floor for final approval on Wednesday
Get Fit with 6: June challenge
Get Fit with 6: June challenge
Get Fit with 6: June challenge
After a standout career at North Carolina, Peppers was drafted 2nd overall by the Panthers,...
Two former Carolina Panthers nominated for College Football Hall of Fame