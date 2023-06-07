Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

CFD: No fire inspection reported before deadly SouthPark apartment fire

The cause of the original fire is still under investigation.
According to Charlotte Fire, no standpipes, which are pipes that water lines can attach to, were installed at the site.
By Brandy Beard and Nikki Hauser
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte Fire Department addressed some lingering questions regarding the May 18 five-alarm fire in the SouthPark area of Charlotte.

The fire broke out around 9 a.m. and fire crews say it started in a trailer on the first floor.

Although they found multiple accidental heat sources inside, they have not yet determined how the fire started. In total 15 people were rescued, including a worker trapped on a crane standing more than 200 feet in the air.

[CFD: 15 workers rescued, 2 unaccounted for in Charlotte construction site fire]

Aerial footage of the large fire in SouthPark on Thursday morning

Two of the workers, Demonte Sherrill and Reuben Holmes, died at the scene.

According to CFD, no standpipes, which are pipes that water lines can attach to, were installed.

The Charlotte Fire Marshal’s Office was unable to provide any documentation to show one was installed.

“Anytime an accident happens...it has you take a step back and you want to make sure...am I doing the right things to make sure we’re keeping everybody safe,” said Jacob Garmon, the director of safety at Carolinas AGC.

Fire officials also said they hadn’t received communication before the fire that a fire inspection had been performed.

“Several inspection sites...we don’t get notified like we should,” said Charlotte’s Fire Marshal, Kevin Miller.

“It’s not rare, it’s unfortunate...”

“At the point of this building’s construction, a minimum of one exit was required by code. The building did meet that requirement,” part of the release read.

The press release also cites Chapter 33 - North Carolina Fire Code Section 3308.2 but makes substantial changes to the language. While the news release quotes the code as “the owner is responsible for developing and maintaining an approved pre-fire plan” the actual code language mentions the fire chief and fire code official.

“The fire prevention program superintendent shall develop and maintain an approved prefire plan in cooperation with the fire chief. The fire chief and the fire code official shall be notified of changes affecting the utilization of information contained in such prefire plans.”

The fire code considers “approved” as “acceptable to the fire code official for compliance with the provisions of the applicable code or referenced standard.”

The press release does not mention if that fire plan was ever completed or approved by the fire marshall’s office. WBTV asked the fire department if they ever approved a fire plan and received this response. “No, as there was no communication with the fire marshal’s office.”

WBTV asked why the language was changed but Charlotte Fire has not provided a response.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Akhir As-sabur Dupree Jefferson
Police say officers seized 38 grams of crack, 116 bindles of fentanyl during traffic stop
Father and son from Wilmington killed in Virginia plane crash
Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’
NC Education Lottery Platinum tickets
Bladen Co. woman wins $100,000 prize on scratch-off ticket
Donald Zane Russ
Man arrested in Columbus Co. after allegedly assaulting, trying to steal gun from detective

Latest News

Raleigh Police Department
Manner of death homicide for Raleigh man who died in police custody: autopsy
Wilmington International Airport parking plan graph
NHC Airport Authority approves $4.6 million contract for 950 new parking spaces at ILM Airport
Air quality index for Thursday, June 8, 2023, in North Carolina
Canadian wildfire to continue causing air quality issues throughout NC on Thursday
Generic.
Sports betting bill clears legislature - heads to Governor
Martie Salt interviews doctors trying to curb opioid dependence after surgery in this edition...
Brunswick County to hold Annual Opioid Settlement Funds Meeting in July