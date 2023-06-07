CFCC to offer new associate degree in mental health

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Community College announced on Wednesday, June 7, that it will offer a new concentration in mental health for its Human Services Technology program.

According to the college, graduates of the program will qualify for employment in mental health treatment centers. Additionally, a pathway will be offered for interested students enrolled in the degree program for them to obtain credentials as a Registered Behavior Technician.

“The Human Service Technology/Mental Health program coursework includes the history of the mental health movement, current developments and future trends, and theoretical models affecting individual development and behavior in a diverse client population. An overarching emphasis on behavior modification will be interwoven throughout the program. Hands-on fieldwork will allow students to apply their skills and knowledge in clinical settings,” states the release from CFCC.

Three upcoming sessions have been scheduled to allow interested participants to learn more about the program and to provide an opportunity for them to ask questions about admissions:

Wednesday, June 28, at 3 p.m. in Room 406 of Union Station, located at 502 N Front Street in Wilmington

Wednesday, July 12, at 3 p.m. in Room 406 of Union Station

Wednesday, Aug. 2, at 3 p.m. in Room 406 of Union Station

We recognize the pressing need for qualified professionals in the mental health field. By offering this specialized concentration, we aim to empower our students with the knowledge and skills to impact the lives of individuals facing mental health challenges.

For more information about Cape Fear Community College and the new program, please visit the CFCC website.

