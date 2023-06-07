Candidates sought to fill vacancy on Brunswick Community College Board of Trustees

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Board of Education is looking for people interested in filling a vacancy on the Brunswick Community College Board of Trustees.

Per a school district announcement on Wednesday, June 7, the term will run from July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2027.

“Among their responsibilities, trustees establish policies for the college to follow, approve the college’s budget each year, and serve as advocates for the college. Regular meetings are held on the third Thursday of each month at 5:30 p.m. in the Board Room at Brunswick Community College. Per Board policy 2237, no member of the Brunswick County Board of Education nor any person employed by the Board may be appointed. Per bylaws of the Board of Trustees, candidates must reside in Brunswick County or counties contiguous thereto,” the announcement states.

Applicants are asked to submit resumes and letters of interest via email to vbullard@bcswan.net or by mail to:

Brunswick County Board of Education

Attention: Tori Bullard

35 Referendum Drive

Bolivia, North Carolina 28422

The application deadline is Friday, June 16.

