Brunswick County to hold Annual Opioid Settlement Funds Meeting in July

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County government is inviting the public to attend its Annual Opioid Settlement Funds Meeting on July 6 from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

The meeting’s purpose is to receive input on the county’s use of the opioid settlement finds, including:

Overview of Opioid Settlement Funds

Actions and funds used to date

Future action and use of funds

The public can attend the meeting at the NC Cooperative Extension – Brunswick County Center at 25 Referendum Drive, Building N, in Bolivia.

Because of the meeting, the Brunswick County Substance Use and Addiction Commission will not hold its regular monthly meeting.

Anyone seeking more information is asked to call Health Educator II Travis Greer at 910-253-2350 or contact him by email.

