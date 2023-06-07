Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Brunswick County to hold Annual Opioid Settlement Funds Meeting in July

Martie Salt interviews doctors trying to curb opioid dependence after surgery in this edition...
Martie Salt interviews doctors trying to curb opioid dependence after surgery in this edition of Medical Moment on April 20, 2023.(WNDU)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County government is inviting the public to attend its Annual Opioid Settlement Funds Meeting on July 6 from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

The meeting’s purpose is to receive input on the county’s use of the opioid settlement finds, including:

  • Overview of Opioid Settlement Funds
  • Actions and funds used to date
  • Future action and use of funds

The public can attend the meeting at the NC Cooperative Extension – Brunswick County Center at 25 Referendum Drive, Building N, in Bolivia.

Because of the meeting, the Brunswick County Substance Use and Addiction Commission will not hold its regular monthly meeting. 

Anyone seeking more information is asked to call Health Educator II Travis Greer at 910-253-2350 or contact him by email.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’
Akhir As-sabur Dupree Jefferson
Police say officers seized 38 grams of crack, 116 bindles of fentanyl during traffic stop
Apartments near the 500 block of Plum Nearly Lane in Wilmington
Man hospitalized after shooting in Wilmington; police investigating
NC Education Lottery Platinum tickets
Bladen Co. woman wins $100,000 prize on scratch-off ticket
Father and son from Wilmington killed in Virginia plane crash

Latest News

pills
Doctors, pharmacists seeing more patients struggling to afford prescription medications
Local Motion, a Burlington organization devoted to making bicycling more accessible, is getting...
Pender County seeking input on Bicycle and Pedestrian Plan
Air quality index for Thursday, June 8, 2023, in North Carolina
Canadian wildfire to continue causing air quality issues throughout NC on Thursday
Lewis Rudolph Drayton
Assault charges dismissed for man accused of throwing fentanyl at law enforcement