Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Bladen Co. woman wins $100,000 prize on scratch-off ticket

NC Education Lottery Platinum tickets
NC Education Lottery Platinum tickets(NC Education Lottery)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - A Bladen County woman tried her luck on a $20 scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize.

Sharlen Young bought the winning Platinum ticket from the Tiger Mart on South Poplar Street in Elizabethtown.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $71,256.

“Ticket sales from scratch-off games make it possible for the lottery to raise $2.5 million a day on average for education,” the N.C. Lottery stated in a news release. “Bladen County has received state grants totaling $40 million from monies raised by the lottery to help with school construction.

“For details on other ways money raised by the lottery made a difference in Bladen County last year, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the ‘Impact’ section.”

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’
Apartments near the 500 block of Plum Nearly Lane in Wilmington
Man hospitalized after shooting in Wilmington; police investigating
Akhir As-sabur Dupree Jefferson
Police say officers seized 38 grams of crack, 116 bindles of fentanyl during traffic stop
Kristina Colsch
Wilmington police locate runaway juvenile
Seven years after he was exonerated, Johnny Small discusses life before, during and after prison
EXCLUSIVE: ‘I swear on my life I didn’t do it’: Man exonerated after 28 years in prison for murder speaks for first time

Latest News

Weather radio event
WECT holding weather radio programming event in Southport
Cape Fear Community College's Union Station
CFCC to offer new associate degree in mental health
Aerial footage of I795 from WITN's sister station, WRAL in Raleigh.
Interstate re-opens after 20+ vehicle pileup in ENC
If the bill passes, Gov. Cooper has been very open about his willingness to sign the bill into...
Bill to legalize sports wagering headed to NC House floor for final approval on Wednesday