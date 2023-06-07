Bladen Co. woman wins $100,000 prize on scratch-off ticket

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - A Bladen County woman tried her luck on a $20 scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize.

Sharlen Young bought the winning Platinum ticket from the Tiger Mart on South Poplar Street in Elizabethtown.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $71,256.

“Ticket sales from scratch-off games make it possible for the lottery to raise $2.5 million a day on average for education,” the N.C. Lottery stated in a news release. “Bladen County has received state grants totaling $40 million from monies raised by the lottery to help with school construction.

“For details on other ways money raised by the lottery made a difference in Bladen County last year, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the ‘Impact’ section.”

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.