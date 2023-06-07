Actress in ‘The Chinese Lady’ speaks on historical significance ahead of first performance

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Thalian Hall is hosting the first local production of ‘The Chinese Lady’ with an all-Asian cast about the story of the first Chinese woman to ever set foot in the United States.

Performances will be held on June 8-10 and June 15-17 at 7:30 p.m. and on June 11 and 18 at 3 p.m.

The story follows 14-year-old Afong May, who was brought to America in 1834 and put on display for the public. In the play, May believes she is there to be an ambassador for her people but actually is a ‘live mannequin’ for her white audience.

“We like to let people know that it’s funny, it’s moving, in fact, the New York Times said after the first production that you will laugh and you will cry and you will feel a gambit of emotions. We try as much as we can to not only be authentic to the story but also serve the history and serve what was going on in the country at that time,” Mirla Criste, the actress who plays Afong May, said.

The play takes place through the next few decades imagined by the playwrights, because there are not many records of May’s life. The play is partially informed by newspaper articles printed at the time.

“This is probably the deepest dive I’ve ever made into a character, and I will share that 95 percent of the text is mine to speak,” Criste says.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.