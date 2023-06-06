Senior Connect
Wilmington police searching for runaway juvenile

Kristina Colsch
Kristina Colsch(Wilmington Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 9:59 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police are searching for 15-year-old Kristina Colsch.

She is five feet and three inches tall and weighs around 120 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown shoulder-length hair.

She was last seen wearing black leggings, a grey shirt, and long fake fingernails that are missing on some of her fingers. She is known to frequent the library downtown area.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 910-343-3609.

