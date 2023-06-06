Wilmington Housing Authority considers contracts with police, LINC

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - At its meeting on Tuesday, June 6, the Wilmington Housing Authority Board of Commissioners is considering contracts with the Wilmington Police Department at the local nonprofit Leading Into New Communities.

A police services contract for up to $158,000 would support increased patrols, statistical reporting and analysis of Wilmington Housing Authorities properties. That price tag would pay for a 12-month contract with the city.

The authority will also consider an up to $100,000 contract with LINC, a local nonprofit that works to help support people to transition more easily out of prison and reduce recidivism rates. The organization works with teens and young adults as well to avoid involvement with the juvenile justice system.

You can view the full meeting agenda below:

