Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Wilmington Housing Authority considers contracts with police, LINC

Wilmington Housing Authority
Wilmington Housing Authority(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - At its meeting on Tuesday, June 6, the Wilmington Housing Authority Board of Commissioners is considering contracts with the Wilmington Police Department at the local nonprofit Leading Into New Communities.

A police services contract for up to $158,000 would support increased patrols, statistical reporting and analysis of Wilmington Housing Authorities properties. That price tag would pay for a 12-month contract with the city.

The authority will also consider an up to $100,000 contract with LINC, a local nonprofit that works to help support people to transition more easily out of prison and reduce recidivism rates. The organization works with teens and young adults as well to avoid involvement with the juvenile justice system.

You can view the full meeting agenda below:

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oak Island house fire.
Four dogs killed in Oak Island fire, town says that water pressure did not hinder crews
Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’
Apartments near the 500 block of Plum Nearly Lane in Wilmington
Man hospitalized after shooting in Wilmington; police investigating
Seven years after he was exonerated, Johnny Small discusses life before, during and after prison
EXCLUSIVE: ‘I swear on my life I didn’t do it’: Man exonerated after 28 years in prison for murder speaks for first time
Johnnie Mack Evans
Man arrested in Whiteville after allegedly striking victim with 2x4 and throwing hammer

Latest News

UNCW student-led productions receive honors at Telly Awards
Akhir As-sabur Dupree Jefferson
Police say officers seized 38 grams of crack, 116 bindles of fenatnyl during traffic stop
Community Classroom
COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Williams Township School teacher hopes to get cards, handwriting books for students
Justin Hayes
Justin Hayes named Brunswick Co. School Principal of the Year