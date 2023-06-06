Senior Connect
Tickets on sale now for Taste of Wrightsville Beach

The Town of Wrightsville Beach
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The 10th Annual Taste of Wrightsville Beach is set to take place at the Bluewater Grill parking lot on Saturday, Nov. 4.

From 5 to 8 p.m., the festival will celebrate the island’s restaurants and bars with over 35 local booths. Awards will be given for the favorites of celebrity judges and of other attendees.

Proceeds will benefit the Weekend Meals on Wheels program, which provides meals and social contact to seniors on weekends.

Tickets are on sale now online for $100 per adult and $25 per child. The organizers say that the event sells out quickly.

