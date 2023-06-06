Senior Connect
‘Secure your Load’ Highway Safety campaign begins

(N.C. Governor's Highway Safety Program)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - If you don’t secure loose items in your vehicles, authorities say you can contribute to roadside litter and, in some cases, car crashes.

The Highway Safety Program will be running a campaign in honor of National Secure Your Load Day through local and state law enforcement on the importance of doing so. This will include social media posts, message boards, and education efforts.

This includes items like heavy furniture and equipment. When not secured correctly, these items can fall into the road either causing major accidents or debris in the road which is considered littering.

“It is critical for drivers to tie down their loads,” said Mark Ezzell, director of the Governor’s Highway Safety Program. “This will keep anything from falling onto the highway and obstructing other drivers. Securing your load will keep North Carolina clean and other travelers safe.”

Drivers in North Carolina who do not secure their loads could face up to $2,000 for littering.

