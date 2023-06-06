Senior Connect
S.C. Supreme Court agrees to take case challenging state’s 6-week abortion ban

Abortion law
Abortion law(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – South Carolina’s highest court will once again make a decision on whether the state’s abortion law is constitutional.

The South Carolina Supreme Court issued an order on Tuesday stating it will take up the case for a final resolution.

Just a couple of weeks ago, Gov. Henry McMaster signed the Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act into law.

It bans abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected, which is typically around six weeks of pregnancy. It also contains exceptions for the mother’s life and health, medical emergencies as well as fatal fetal anomalies.

RELATED COVERAGE | Gov. McMaster signs South Carolina fetal heartbeat bill into law

For cases of rape or incest, abortions are allowed up to 12 weeks under the new law.

But that same say, Planned Parenthood, the Greenville Women’s Clinic and two doctors filed a lawsuit challenging the law and stating it violates women’s rights.

“We’re pleased the Court granted our motion with such urgency. We look forward to making our arguments in court and defending the rule of law and right to life,” Attorney General Alan Wilson said in a statement.

McMaster tweeted out that he’s pleased the Supreme Court granted the state’s request to expedite the case.

“I will continue to fight to protect life and defend state law, and I’m confident that this law is constitutional and that, at the end of the day, both the right to life and the rule of law will prevail,” McMaster said.

The South Carolina Supreme Court’s order expedites the process with oral arguments in the case being held at 9:30 a.m. on June 27.

