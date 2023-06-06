S.C. Supreme Court agrees to take case challenging state’s 6-week abortion ban

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – South Carolina’s highest court will once again make a decision on whether the state’s abortion law is constitutional.

The South Carolina Supreme Court issued an order on Tuesday stating it will take up the case for a final resolution.

SC Supreme Court has agreed to take up the challenge to the state’s new six-week abortion ban — oral arguments are scheduled for June 27.



A lower court blocked its enforcement almost two weeks ago, and in January, the Supreme Court struck down a similar six-week ban. pic.twitter.com/DDruZdW71u — Mary Green (@MaryGreenNews) June 6, 2023

Just a couple of weeks ago, Gov. Henry McMaster signed the Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act into law.

It bans abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected, which is typically around six weeks of pregnancy. It also contains exceptions for the mother’s life and health, medical emergencies as well as fatal fetal anomalies.

For cases of rape or incest, abortions are allowed up to 12 weeks under the new law.

But that same say, Planned Parenthood, the Greenville Women’s Clinic and two doctors filed a lawsuit challenging the law and stating it violates women’s rights.

“We’re pleased the Court granted our motion with such urgency. We look forward to making our arguments in court and defending the rule of law and right to life,” Attorney General Alan Wilson said in a statement.

McMaster tweeted out that he’s pleased the Supreme Court granted the state’s request to expedite the case.

“I will continue to fight to protect life and defend state law, and I’m confident that this law is constitutional and that, at the end of the day, both the right to life and the rule of law will prevail,” McMaster said.

The South Carolina Supreme Court’s order expedites the process with oral arguments in the case being held at 9:30 a.m. on June 27.

