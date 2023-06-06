Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Road section closed due to sinkhole at Hanover Landing Apartments

By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
A sinkhole formed at Hanover Landing Apartments on May 28
A sinkhole formed at Hanover Landing Apartments on May 28(Provided by Cierra)

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A section of a private road at Hanover Landing Apartments was closed off due to a sinkhole that formed on Sunday, May 28.

According to the property manager, it collapsed into a sewer line, and as of June 6, they are waiting on a quote for a construction contract to fix the damage.

The apartments are located at 3439 Wilshire Blvd in Wilmington.

A member of the community provided multiple photos of the hole taken between May 28 and June 4.

A sinkhole formed at Hanover Landing Apartments on May 28
A sinkhole formed at Hanover Landing Apartments on May 28(Provided by Cierra)
A sinkhole formed at Hanover Landing Apartments on May 28
A sinkhole formed at Hanover Landing Apartments on May 28(Provided by Cierra)
A sinkhole formed at Hanover Landing Apartments on May 28
A sinkhole formed at Hanover Landing Apartments on May 28(Provided by Cierra)

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oak Island house fire.
Four dogs killed in Oak Island fire, town says that water pressure did not hinder crews
Seven years after he was exonerated, Johnny Small discusses life before, during and after prison
EXCLUSIVE: ‘I swear on my life I didn’t do it’: Man exonerated after 28 years in prison for murder speaks for first time
Johnnie Mack Evans
Man arrested in Whiteville after allegedly striking victim with 2x4 and throwing hammer
Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’
Town of Leland
Leland announces traffic delays due to crews striping roads

Latest News

West Brunswick High School’s Kourtney Saavedra has been named Brunswick County Schools’ Teacher...
West Brunswick High’s Saavedra named Brunswick County Schools’ Teacher of the Year
Brunswick Nuclear Plant
Officials to test warning sirens around Brunswick Nuclear Plant
The Town of Wrightsville Beach
Tickets on sale now for Taste of Wrightsville Beach
Apartments near the 500 block of Plum Nearly Lane in Wilmington
Man hospitalized after shooting in Wilmington; police investigating