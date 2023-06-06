Road section closed due to sinkhole at Hanover Landing Apartments
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A section of a private road at Hanover Landing Apartments was closed off due to a sinkhole that formed on Sunday, May 28.
According to the property manager, it collapsed into a sewer line, and as of June 6, they are waiting on a quote for a construction contract to fix the damage.
The apartments are located at 3439 Wilshire Blvd in Wilmington.
A member of the community provided multiple photos of the hole taken between May 28 and June 4.
