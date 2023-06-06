Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Police say officers seized 38 grams of crack, 116 bindles of fenatnyl during traffic stop

Akhir As-sabur Dupree Jefferson
Akhir As-sabur Dupree Jefferson(New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Police Department officers stopped a car in the 2900 block of Market Street on Tuesday, June 6.

Police say the car was stopped for suspicion of DWI, and that the driver was arrested on that charge.

The WPD says that Akhir As-sabur Dupree Jefferson was the back passenger and was in possession of drugs. According to the WPD, officers arrested Jefferson and seized 37.96 grams of crack cocaine, 116 bindles of fentanyl, .06 grams of meth and two Adderall pills.

Per the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office website, he is being held under a $2.5 million secured bond and charged with:

  • Two counts of trafficking in cocaine
  • Two counts of felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute schedule II controlled substance
  • Three counts of felony possession of schedule II controlled substance
  • Misdemeanor possession of schedule II controlled substance
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oak Island house fire.
Four dogs killed in Oak Island fire, town says that water pressure did not hinder crews
Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’
Apartments near the 500 block of Plum Nearly Lane in Wilmington
Man hospitalized after shooting in Wilmington; police investigating
Seven years after he was exonerated, Johnny Small discusses life before, during and after prison
EXCLUSIVE: ‘I swear on my life I didn’t do it’: Man exonerated after 28 years in prison for murder speaks for first time
Johnnie Mack Evans
Man arrested in Whiteville after allegedly striking victim with 2x4 and throwing hammer

Latest News

UNCW student-led productions receive honors at Telly Awards
Community Classroom
COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Williams Township School teacher hopes to get cards, handwriting books for students
Justin Hayes
Justin Hayes named Brunswick Co. School Principal of the Year
Wilmington Housing Authority
Wilmington Housing Authority considers contracts with police, LINC