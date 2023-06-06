Police say officers seized 38 grams of crack, 116 bindles of fenatnyl during traffic stop

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Police Department officers stopped a car in the 2900 block of Market Street on Tuesday, June 6.

Police say the car was stopped for suspicion of DWI, and that the driver was arrested on that charge.

The WPD says that Akhir As-sabur Dupree Jefferson was the back passenger and was in possession of drugs. According to the WPD, officers arrested Jefferson and seized 37.96 grams of crack cocaine, 116 bindles of fentanyl, .06 grams of meth and two Adderall pills.

Per the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office website, he is being held under a $2.5 million secured bond and charged with:

Two counts of trafficking in cocaine

Two counts of felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute schedule II controlled substance

Three counts of felony possession of schedule II controlled substance

Misdemeanor possession of schedule II controlled substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

