Man hospitalized after shooting in Wilmington; police investigating

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced on Tuesday that it is investigating a shooting that took place on Sunday, June 4.

According to police, officers were sent to the 500 block of Plum Nearly Lane at around 1:15 a.m. for a potential shooting.

“Upon arrival, officers located the victim, 26-year-old Nyquay Rouse suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers were able to stabilize him until EMS arrived and transported him to the hospital. He is currently in stable condition,” states an announcement from WPD.

Officials say there was not a Shotspotter alert.

Anyone with information is asked to call (910) 765-7822 or send an anonymous tip by messaging 847411 using the keyword WPDNC.

