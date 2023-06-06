Senior Connect
Officials to test warning sirens around Brunswick Nuclear Plant

Brunswick Nuclear Plant
Brunswick Nuclear Plant(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - Duke Energy has announced that outdoor sirens around the Brunswick Nuclear Plant are set to be tested from Monday, June 19 to Thursday, June 22.

The tests will occur between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

“This required testing is necessary to complete acoustic analysis to ensure sirens are operating optimally. Select sirens around Southport and Boiling Spring Lakes will be tested using three-minute tests and could sound more than once,” states an announcement from Duke Energy. “This testing is different from quarterly testing. The next quarterly test will take place on July 12.”

