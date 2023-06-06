Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Nearly 90% of adults want to ‘age in place,’ survey finds

34% surveyed said their home will work for them as they age
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Nearly 9 in 10 Americans between the ages of 50 and 80 surveyed in an AARP sponsored study said they would like to age in the comfort of home, but only 15% have given what the study characterized as “a lot” of thought on how to make that possible.

Steve Ackerman, the CEO of home medical equipment company Spectrum Medical, said the earlier you can make a plan for growing older at your home, the better.

“The planning aspect for yourself can very likely start with how you handle it with your parents or other people who are involved in your life,” Ackerman explained. “It’s one of those things where it just doesn’t pay to all of a sudden to have it come along and surprise you.”

Ackerman said historically people do better at home, which provides a much more caring and comforting environment. And if the home is paid off, it can be much more affordable to stay there.

He added most people don’t think about the high cost of assisted living until they are faced with it.

Ackerman said in order to age in place, considerations must be made about the home itself; whether improvements or changes to the interior are needed.

“You fall down, you break your hip, and it’s the beginning of the end. So, you know, you really need to be realistic about what assistive devices are out there and very simple ones that can kind of keep you safe,” Ackerman said. “And things like stairs and things like bathrooms need to be addressed.”

The AARP has a free HomeFit Guide and downloadable checklists for anyone wanting to ensure their home can accommodate them as they age. Here is a sample of their suggestions:

  • At least one entrance with no stairs into the home
  • A bedroom, full bathroom, and kitchen on the floor level
  • Clear, wide passageways throughout the house
  • Sufficient lighting for entrances, walkways, and tasks

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oak Island house fire.
Four dogs killed in Oak Island fire, town says that water pressure did not hinder crews
Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’
Apartments near the 500 block of Plum Nearly Lane in Wilmington
Man hospitalized after shooting in Wilmington; police investigating
Seven years after he was exonerated, Johnny Small discusses life before, during and after prison
EXCLUSIVE: ‘I swear on my life I didn’t do it’: Man exonerated after 28 years in prison for murder speaks for first time
Johnnie Mack Evans
Man arrested in Whiteville after allegedly striking victim with 2x4 and throwing hammer