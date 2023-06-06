NC 4th of July Festival invites boaters and spectators to Red, White, and Blue Freedom Flotilla

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The NC 4th of July Festival in Southport is inviting spectators and participants to the Red, White, and Blue Freedom Flotilla at 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 2.

“Spectators can watch the parade — which features patriotically bedazzled vessels of all shapes and sizes — from the Old Yacht Basin. The parade route will pass along the Southport waterfront upriver to Deep Point Marina, return to pass the Southport waterfront and Old Yacht Basin and continue west on the Intracoastal Waterway past Southport Morningstar Marina to Indigo Marina before returning to individual dockage areas,” an announcement from the festival states.

The Cape Fear Yacht Club is organizing the event, and boats of all shapes and sizes are invited to join, with participants asked to decorate their boats in red, white, and blue.

“There is no fee to enter. However, there is a mandatory captain’s meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 29th at the Indian Tree Conference Hall, 113 West Moore Street, Southport, NC,” the announcement continues.

Registrations are due by June 29 for participants, and you can learn more about registering your boat online or by calling Woody Wilson at (910) 520-8858.

