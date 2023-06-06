Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

NC 4th of July Festival invites boaters and spectators to Red, White, and Blue Freedom Flotilla

A boat decorated for the NC 4th of July Festival flotilla
A boat decorated for the NC 4th of July Festival flotilla(NC 4th of July Festival)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The NC 4th of July Festival in Southport is inviting spectators and participants to the Red, White, and Blue Freedom Flotilla at 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 2.

“Spectators can watch the parade — which features patriotically bedazzled vessels of all shapes and sizes — from the Old Yacht Basin. The parade route will pass along the Southport waterfront upriver to Deep Point Marina, return to pass the Southport waterfront and Old Yacht Basin and continue west on the Intracoastal Waterway past Southport Morningstar Marina to Indigo Marina before returning to individual dockage areas,” an announcement from the festival states.

The Cape Fear Yacht Club is organizing the event, and boats of all shapes and sizes are invited to join, with participants asked to decorate their boats in red, white, and blue.

“There is no fee to enter. However, there is a mandatory captain’s meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 29th at the Indian Tree Conference Hall, 113 West Moore Street, Southport, NC,” the announcement continues.

Registrations are due by June 29 for participants, and you can learn more about registering your boat online or by calling Woody Wilson at (910) 520-8858.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oak Island house fire.
Four dogs killed in Oak Island fire, town says that water pressure did not hinder crews
Seven years after he was exonerated, Johnny Small discusses life before, during and after prison
EXCLUSIVE: ‘I swear on my life I didn’t do it’: Man exonerated after 28 years in prison for murder speaks for first time
Johnnie Mack Evans
Man arrested in Whiteville after allegedly striking victim with 2x4 and throwing hammer
Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’
Town of Leland
Leland announces traffic delays due to crews striping roads

Latest News

Cape Fear Community College/CFCC
CFCC, Food Bank of Central & Eastern NC partnering to offer culinary scholarship
A Juneteenth Parade is set to take place in Columbus County on June 17
Community invited to events celebrating Juneteenth in Columbus County
A new inclusive playground is set to open at Bladen County Park in June
Grand opening set for inclusive playground at Bladen County Park
Moores Creek National Battlefield
Moores Creek National Battlefield to host free ‘Community Day’, highlight new fishing area