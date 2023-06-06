Moores Creek National Battlefield to host free ‘Community Day’, highlight new fishing area

CURRIE, N.C. (WECT) - Moores Creek National Battlefield plans to host a free “Community Day” event on Saturday, June 24, according to an announcement from the National Park Service.

Scheduled to take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the park will highlight its new fishing area and host a variety of activities, including:

A children’s story walk, led by the Pender County Library, at 1 p.m.

A presentation from the Executive Director of the Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Corridor, Victoria Smalls, at 2 p.m.

Guided battlefield tours at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

“Park staff and volunteers invite visitors to spend the day at the park experiencing all that the park has to offer,” states the release from the National Park Service. “Families are invited to bring their fishing poles to fish in the park’s fish camp area, enjoy a picnic at one of the park’s picnic areas, view a local art show, which will be highlighted by a call for art for a new exhibit, and hike park trails.”

Organizations that help protect the natural and cultural resources in the area, including New Hanover County Soil and Water, North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher, Pender County Parks and Recreation, Pender County Library and the Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Corridor, will also be present at the event.

For more information, including the full schedule of events, please visit the Moores Creek National Battlefield Facebook page or its website.

