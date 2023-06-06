Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Mega Millions + Powerball jackpots equal half a billion

-
-(North Carolina Education Lottery)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Two popular jackpots in North Carolina are now worth more than $500 million.

The North Carolina Education Lottery announced that tonight’s Mega Million and Wednesday’s Powerball jackpots would be a $503 million prize if won together.

Mega Million’s jackpot is valued at $218 million and Powerball’s is $285 million.

“It’s exciting to see two jackpots this big at the same time two nights in a row,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “Remember to check your tickets closely. There are nine ways to win in both games and we’re seeing some big prizes won in North Carolina in these drawings.”

The odds of winning Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million and Mega Millions are 1 in 302 million.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oak Island house fire.
Four dogs killed in Oak Island fire, town says that water pressure did not hinder crews
Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’
Apartments near the 500 block of Plum Nearly Lane in Wilmington
Man hospitalized after shooting in Wilmington; police investigating
Seven years after he was exonerated, Johnny Small discusses life before, during and after prison
EXCLUSIVE: ‘I swear on my life I didn’t do it’: Man exonerated after 28 years in prison for murder speaks for first time
Johnnie Mack Evans
Man arrested in Whiteville after allegedly striking victim with 2x4 and throwing hammer

Latest News

K9 Zoe
Carolina Beach police K9 receives donated body armor
Kristina Colsch
Wilmington police locate runaway juvenile
NCDEQ Air Quality forecast for Wednesday, June 7
Canadian wildfire causing air quality issues throughout NC
UNCW student-led productions receive honors at Telly Awards
Akhir As-sabur Dupree Jefferson
Police say officers seized 38 grams of crack, 116 bindles of fentanyl during traffic stop