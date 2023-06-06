Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Local Government Commission approves financing plan for Wilmington to purchase Thermo Fisher building

Local Government Commission approves financing plan for Wilmington to purchase Thermo Fisher building
By Zach Solon
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Local Government Commission voted 7-1 Tuesday to approve the City of Wilmington’s plan to spend nearly $70 million to purchase the tallest building downtown. The purchase would include the 12-story office building at 929 N Front St., over 1,500 parking spaces and more than three acres of unused land north of the building.

The commission gave the green light for the city to issue $70 million in limited obligation bonds for the purchase. The only member of the commission to vote against approval was State Treasurer Dale Folwell. He expressed concerns about the price tag and whether the city is the best buyer.

“If a large corporation would want to relocate its headquarters to Wilmington, I would say only piece of Class-A prime real estate for them to possibly occupy would be the one that you’re buying,” Folwell said.

Councilman Luke Waddell says he is frustrated with Folwell’s dissenting vote and believes the deal is a no-brainer.

“It’s viable,” said Waddell. “It’s the least expensive option for the city, the needs of the city, and it has generational opportunity for the city and downtown proper and the future growth of the city long after any of us are still in office.”

Waddell says a space-needs study showed the city needed to build a new space to consolidate operations, adding that the price for a new building was estimated to be around $100 million.

During Tuesday’s meeting, Folwell questioned city officials about the demand for the property from other potential buyers.

“Probably the only reason that this building is even on the market is because corporate America is not showing up to physically work in buildings,” Folwell said. “So, in some respects, Wilmington may be the only person who would ever, ever, ever have an interest in this building.”

Waddell says the pending purchase checks several boxes and looks forward to what it could provide for the city.

“It gives us the opportunity to go ahead and move everybody under one roof in the space that we need for three-quarters of the price tag that we were looking at originally. It gives us 1,500 parking spaces that can be a revenue generator, and we’ll take care of our parking needs on the north end of Wilmington for decades to come,” said Waddell.

The city hopes to close the deal by mid-July and move into the furnished space afterwards. The city also plans to sell some of its current buildings and part of the open land on the Thermo Fisher campus.

The Local Government Commission also approved $25 million in limited obligation bonds for New Hanover County. The 6-2 vote approves vehicles, equipment and various improvements to buildings and parks. It also reimburses the county for the cash payment of the Bank of America building to expand Cape Fear Community College’s health programs.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oak Island house fire.
Four dogs killed in Oak Island fire, town says that water pressure did not hinder crews
Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’
Apartments near the 500 block of Plum Nearly Lane in Wilmington
Man hospitalized after shooting in Wilmington; police investigating
Seven years after he was exonerated, Johnny Small discusses life before, during and after prison
EXCLUSIVE: ‘I swear on my life I didn’t do it’: Man exonerated after 28 years in prison for murder speaks for first time
Johnnie Mack Evans
Man arrested in Whiteville after allegedly striking victim with 2x4 and throwing hammer

Latest News

A Juneteenth celebration at the Cameron Art Museum in 2022
Community invited to events for Juneteenth Festival Week
K9 Zoe
Carolina Beach police K9 receives donated body armor
Kristina Colsch
Wilmington police locate runaway juvenile
NCDEQ Air Quality forecast for Wednesday, June 7
Canadian wildfire causing air quality issues throughout NC