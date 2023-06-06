Justin Hayes named Brunswick Co. School Principal of the Year

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Justin Hayes has been named the Brunswick County Schools Principal of the Year, per a BCS announcement on Tuesday, June 6.

Hayes currently serves as the principal of Cedar Grove Middle School.

“It was no surprise to the staff of CGMS to learn that our very own Mr. Hayes is the Brunswick County Schools Principal of the Year! Mr. Hayes pours his heart and soul into the #bulldogcommunity each and every day and we are so proud that he has been awarded this distinguished honor,” states a post on the school’s Facebook page.

