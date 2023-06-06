Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Grand opening set for inclusive playground at Bladen County Park

A new inclusive playground is set to open at Bladen County Park in June
A new inclusive playground is set to open at Bladen County Park in June(Trillium Health Resources)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKTON, N.C. (WECT) - The grand opening for a new inclusive playground at Bladen County Park is set for Tuesday, June 20.

The playground is being opened by Trillium Health Resources and will include accommodations such as:

  • A rubber surface allowing for wheelchairs and other assistive devices to move smoothly
  • Ramps for access to slides and other parts of the playground
  • Equipment tailored towards children with sensory issues

Trillium gave $500,000 to Bladen County Parks and Recreation for the playground construction.

The grand opening will happen rain or shine from 2 to 4 p.m., and include board members, Bladen County staff, Trillium staff and members of the general public.

The playground will be located at 172 Doug Evans Rd. in Clarkton.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oak Island house fire.
Four dogs killed in Oak Island fire, town says that water pressure did not hinder crews
Seven years after he was exonerated, Johnny Small discusses life before, during and after prison
EXCLUSIVE: ‘I swear on my life I didn’t do it’: Man exonerated after 28 years in prison for murder speaks for first time
Johnnie Mack Evans
Man arrested in Whiteville after allegedly striking victim with 2x4 and throwing hammer
Town of Leland
Leland announces traffic delays due to crews striping roads
Wilmington Fire Department Engine 1, introduced in a roll-in ceremony on Monday, May 15
Wilmington Fire Department hiring for recruit academy

Latest News

A Juneteenth Parade is set to take place in Columbus County on June 17
Community invited to events celebrating Juneteenth in Columbus County
Moores Creek National Battlefield
Moores Creek National Battlefield to host free ‘Community Day’, highlight new fishing area
Pender County Humane Society to hold ‘Fill-the-Van’ donation event
Nick Paquette chosen to be new Pender High School principal