Grand opening set for inclusive playground at Bladen County Park

CLARKTON, N.C. (WECT) - The grand opening for a new inclusive playground at Bladen County Park is set for Tuesday, June 20.

The playground is being opened by Trillium Health Resources and will include accommodations such as:

A rubber surface allowing for wheelchairs and other assistive devices to move smoothly

Ramps for access to slides and other parts of the playground

Equipment tailored towards children with sensory issues

Trillium gave $500,000 to Bladen County Parks and Recreation for the playground construction.

The grand opening will happen rain or shine from 2 to 4 p.m., and include board members, Bladen County staff, Trillium staff and members of the general public.

The playground will be located at 172 Doug Evans Rd. in Clarkton.

