The exercises will help strengthen your muscles but they are also good stretching exercises, and will help with flexibility.
By Kim Ratcliff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 7:06 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - This month we will use resistance tubes to focus on inner and outer thighs, core, and quads. The exercises will help strengthen your muscles but they are also good stretching exercises, and will help with flexibility.

Straight Leg Kickbacks

- Stand with resistance tube under the arch of one foot

- Choke down on the resistance tube with one hand, the other hand goes on your hip

- Extend your leg back then forward staying in line with the other foot

- If you need help balancing, hold onto a table or chair

- Repeat with the other leg

Standing Leg Raises

- Stay in the same position as the kickbacks

- Take the leg to the side then back to center

- Don’t touch the ground

- Keep your arm as straight as possible

- Repeat with the other leg

Sitting on Floor Leg Raises

- Sit down with legs out stretched

- Put resistance tube under the arch of one foot

- Choke down on tube with one hand, the other hand can rest on the floor

- Turn your foot to the side, take your heel up to your toe, back down, and out to the side as far as you can

- Repeat with the other leg

To add some cardio, you can also do jump squats

Here’s the calendar to follow along as the repetitions increase every day:

Calendar for the Get Fit with 6: June challenge
Calendar for the Get Fit with 6: June challenge(WECT)

